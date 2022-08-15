Dubai: A Jordanian woman and her son have graduated from Yarmouk University where they received a master’s degree with distinction in Education (school administration) on the same day, local media reported.
Samira Nusairat, a mother of six, decided to return to school to study with her son, Mo’ath, after he failed in the general secondary school exam to encourage him.
They both passed the exam and joined the same college at the Yarmouk University in Irbid, north of Amman. They studied the same major with same subjects.
After obtaining their bachelor’s degree, Samira and her son decided to pursue education and registered in the master programme in the same major.
They recently received the master’s degree at the university. Samira and Mo’ath dream of continuing their education together until they get a PhD degree.