One of the injured is said to be in critical condition; family dispute suspected

Dubai: A young Jordanian man in his 20s has stabbed his uncle with a sharp object, beat his younger brother and then stabbed himself following family disputes between them in Ajloun, local media reported.

The young man and his uncle were transferred to Al Iman Hospital, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

One of them is said to be in a critical condition and the other is in moderate condition. However, the PSD did not identify which one was in critical or moderate condition.

Investigations are currently underway.

Over the past few weeks, Jordan has witnessed an unprecedented spike in domestic violence. Just last week, more than three shocking crimes took place, the first of which was a Jordanian man stabbing his mother to death in the northern Marka region of the capital, Amman.

According to a security source, the 41-year-old man stabbed his 56-year-old mother several times in the neck and face at their residence in Marka.

Sources close to the investigation told local media that the victim came from Ajloun to visit her brother and son in Amman.

The crime happened after an intense argument erupted between the victim and her son at his house where he grabbed a knife and stabbed his mother in a brutal manner.