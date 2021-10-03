Dubai: A Jordanian man has allegedly shot dead his wife following marital disputes in the Istiqlal suburb area in Amman, local media reported.
According to the spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate, the woman’s body was transferred to forensic medicine while the husband was arrested. He said investigations are currently underway to uncover the circumstances of the crime.
Over the past few months, Jordan has seen a spike in domestic violence. According to the Family Protection Department, more than 37,000 reports were received in the first eight months of this year. These include family disputed that resulted in the deaths of 22 victims (12 females and 10 male), both adults and children.
In addition, more than 97 complaints were made reporting violence against the elderly. Violence against mothers increased from 1.8 per cent in 2019 to 2.45 per cent in 2020, and it reached 2.5 per cent from the start of 2021 until the end of August.
The rate of violence against women (wives) by the end of August was 77.8 per cent, and violence against sisters reached 3.3 per cent.
The average conviction rate in rape complaints during the past four years was 42 per cent. It was the highest in 2020, reaching 58 per cent.
The average conviction rate in indecent assault complaints during the past four years was 45 per cent. It was the highest in 2020, at 67 per cent.