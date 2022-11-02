Jerusalem: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu was within reach of a majority government, initial projections showed following Tuesday's election, but the tally could shift as official results come in.
Projections from three Israeli TV networks narrowly gave Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and its allies enough seats for a majority in the 120-member parliament, but slight movements could alter that outlook.
In Tel Aviv, Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said it was too early to make conclusions about the outcome of Tuesday's election following promising exit polls for his rival, ex-premier Netanyahu.
"Nothing is decided" until the votes are counted, said Lapid, adding: "We will wait patiently... for the final results."