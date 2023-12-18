GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that at least 110 Palestinians had been killed since the previous day in Israeli strikes on a northern part of the territory.

In a brief statement, the ministry said “there were 50 martyrs in occupation strikes on houses in Jabaliya,” bringing to 110 the number of deaths in the area since Sunday.

AFP could not independently verify the toll.

On Friday, the ministry said at least 18,800 people had been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory offensive in Gaza following Hamas’s shock attacks of October 7.

Israel faced mounting international pressure over the rising civilian death toll and destruction of hospitals in Gaza, as it pressed on with its war against militants in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The United Nations Security Council was set to vote Monday on a new resolution calling for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” in Gaza.

The deadliest ever Gaza war began with unprecedented attacks by Hamas on October 7, when the group killed 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250, according to updated Israeli figures.

Following months of fierce bombardment and fighting, most of Gaza’s population have also been displaced and people are grappling with shortages of fuel, food, water and medicine.

Fewer than one-third of Gaza’s hospitals are partly functioning, according to the UN, with the World Health Organization denouncing on Sunday the impact of Israeli operations on two hospitals in the north of the territory.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency was “appalled by the effective destruction” of the Kamal Adwan hospital, where Israeli forces carried out a multi-day operation against Hamas.

Outside the hospital courtyard, which showed tank and bulldozer tracks, Abu Mohammad, who came to look for his son, stood crying.

“I don’t know how I will find him,” he said, pointing to the debris.

The Israeli army pulled out of the hospital on Sunday after an operation lasting several days, claiming it had been used as a command and control centre by Hamas.