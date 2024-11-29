BEIRUT: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Hezbollah Thursday with an "intensive war" if it breaches a fragile Lebanon ceasefire, which on its second day is straining under pressure from both sides.

Hours before, the Israeli military said it struck a Hezbollah weapons facility in south Lebanon, where it said "terrorist activity was identified". Earlier it opened fire on people it said were in breach of the truce.

The ceasefire, which came into effect before dawn on Wednesday, seeks to end a war that has killed thousands in Lebanon and sparked mass displacements in both Lebanon and Israel.

"If necessary, I gave a directive to the (Israeli army)" to wage "an intensive war" in the event of any breach of the truce, Netanyahu said in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Channel 14.

Earlier, the Israeli military had said "terrorist activity was identified in a facility used by Hezbollah to store mid-range rockets in southern Lebanon," adding that "the threat was thwarted" by its air force.

Nazih Eid, mayor of Baysariyeh in south Lebanon, told AFP a strike had hit an area of his town.

"They targeted a forested area not accessible to civilians," he said.

The deal to end the war in Lebanon was brokered by Israel's top ally the United States and France.

Under the agreement, Israeli troops will hold their positions but "a 60-day period will commence in which the Lebanese military and security forces will begin their deployment towards the south", a US official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Then, Israel should begin a phased withdrawal without a vacuum forming that Hezbollah or others could rush into, the official said.

Two wounded

On Thursday, the Lebanese army deployed across the south, where Hezbollah has long held sway and only the army and UN peacekeepers are to maintain an armed presence under the terms of the ceasefire.

The Israeli and Lebanese militaries have both called on residents of frontline villages to avoid returning home immediately.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli fire wounded two people in a border village, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

The Israeli army said that "over the past hour, several suspects were identified arriving with vehicles to a number of areas in southern Lebanon, breaching the conditions of the ceasefire".

The army "opened fire toward them", the statement said, adding that the Israeli military "remains in southern Lebanon and will actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement".

For the most part, however, the ceasefire appeared to be holding.

A Lebanese army source said its forces were "conducting patrols and setting up checkpoints" south of the Litani River, without advancing into areas where Israeli forces were still present.