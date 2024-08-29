Tulkarem: Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad announced the death of its commander in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem Thursday, where the Israeli military said it had “eliminated” five militants, including Mohammad Jabber, also known as Abu Shujaa.

“Abu Shujaa, commander of the Tulkarem Brigade of the Al Quds Brigades,” the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, which has a strong presence in the refugee camps in the north of the occupied West Bank, “died along with several brothers of his brigade after a heroic battle against the soldiers of the [Israeli] occupation”, the group said in a statement.

The Israeli military launched a large-scale operation in Tulkarem early Wednesday. Troops were also operating in the city of Jenin and the Far’a camp near Tubas as part of the large-scale operation.

According to Palestinian media, the death toll since the start of the operation had risen to 17 as of Thursday morning.

The Israeli military earlier said its forces killed five Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank on Thursday in a second day of "counter-terrorism" operations.

"Following exchanges of fire, the forces eliminated five terrorists who had hidden inside a mosque" in Tulkarem on Thursday morning, the military said.

On Wednesday, the military said it killed nine militants in simultaneous raids in several West Bank cities and refugee camps.

Witnesses told AFP that Israeli forces had withdrawn from Al Farra camp in Tubas where several Palestinians were killed on Wednesday.

An AFP photographer reported that clashes were still taking place in Jenin as he saw a drone flying overhead.

Israeli soldiers were also continuing to operate in Tulkarem, another AFP journalist reported.

Since Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza, violence has flared in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967 and separated geographically from Gaza by Israeli territory.

Since the start of Gaza war, at least 637 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers, according to UN figures.