Cairo: Iraqi President Barham Salih has called for unity to combat “terrorists” in the country after a new attack on the Erbil airport in Iraq’s northern region of Kurdistan.
Local authorities in Kurdistan said that multiple rockets and an explosive drone Wednesday night hit the Erbil airport, where US forces are stationed. No casualties were reported.
The attack came two months after a rocket attack at the same airport killed one civilian contractor and injured a US service member and several American contractors.
Salih Thursday slammed the attacks, calling them “condemned terrorist crimes”.
“They target the citizen’s security, and hamper national efforts to protect the country’s stability and sovereignty,” Salih said in a tweet.
Protect citizens
“They require unifying ranks to support security agencies in imposing the law, protect citizens and combat the outlawed terrorists,” he added.
The February 15 attack on the Erbil airport was the first targeting US military personnel in Iraq since US President Joe Biden took office in January. However, it was one in a series of such attacks that have surged in recent months in different Iraqi areas including Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, home to the US embassy.
The Iraqi government has recently stepped up its efforts to re-establish stability in the country and bring under control Iran-allied militias blamed for such attacks.