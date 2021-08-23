Dubai: An 11-year-old Iraqi boy sparked controversy after buying his cat a gold necklace worth 1.6 million Iraqi dinars (Dh4,000), local media reported.
Photos of the cat smiling and wearing the necklace inside the jewellery store went viral on social media as soon as the shop shared them on its official page.
According to media reports, the boy is said to have bought his cat the necklace for completing one.
The boy said he had named the kitten 'Zozo', and had decided to take care of it as its mother had left it.