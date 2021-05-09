Dubai: Three Iraqi children died inside a locked car in Al Baladiyat area in Baghdad due to severe heat and exhaustion as the Iraqi capital goes through a heatwave, local media reported.
Two boys and one girl, aged two or three, passed away from heat exhaustion while waiting inside a closed vehicle without ventilation.
There are no available details on why the children were left unattended inside the car. Investigations are underway to determine whether the incident was a result of neglect or intentional crime.
Pictures and videos of the three children inside the car have gone viral on social media platforms, causing outrage amongst people inside and outside Iraq.