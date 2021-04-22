Cairo: An Iraqi man set his wife on fire following a spat due to a family dispute, local media reported, citing security sources.
The 35-year-old man lost his temper during the altercation, doused petrol on the woman and set her ablaze in the area of Al Mahmudia, south Baghdad, the sources added.
Severe burns
The 37-year-old woman was hospitalised with severe burns. The husband fled after the attack, prompting a manhunt from local police. Details of the dispute were not immediately available.
In recent months, Iraq has seen a series of family crimes partially blamed on economic woes compounded by an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.