Iran warns US to 'stay away' from conflict with Israel

The United States must stay away from the conflict between Iran and Israel, Iran's mission to the United Nations said on social media platform X on Sunday, warning Tehran's response would be more severe if Israel retaliates.

" ... Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus.

The matter can be deemed concluded," the mission said on X.

"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!."

Demonstrators wave Iran and Palestinian flags as they gather at Palestine Square in Tehran on April 14, 2024, after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel. Image Credit: AFP

US military shoots down Iranian drone aircraft

The US military has shot down Iranian drone aircraft headed toward Israel, three US officials said, without disclosing how many drones were shot down or the precise locations.

Israel puts residents in some areas on impact standby

Israel's military put the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights as well as Nevatim, Dimona and Eilat on standby for possible impact from Iranian drone launches early on Sunday, instructing residents to stay close to bomb shelters.

Iran warns countries against allowing Israeli attacks via airspace

Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani warned that Tehran will firmly respond to any country that "opens its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran by Israel", Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.

Drones seen flying over Iraq’s Sulaymaniya

Two security sources in Iraq said dozens of drones had been spotted flying from Iran toward Israel over Iraqi airspace in what Iranian Press TV called "extensive drone strikes" by the Revolutionary Guards.

Iraq announced late on Saturday it was closing its airspace and suspending all air traffic.

"Iraq's airspace has been closed and air traffic has been halted", Transport Minister Razzak Al Saadawi told state news agency INA. The Civil Aviation Authority said the closure would last from 11:30pm (2030 GMT) until 5:30am (0230 GMT).

'We are prepared for any scenario'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier on Saturday that Israel was prepared for a "direct attack from Iran".

"Our defence systems are deployed, we are prepared for any scenario, both in defence and attack," the Israeli premier said in a televised statement, adding Israel had the backing of the United States and "many" other countries.

Drones equipped with heavy explosives

A retired Israeli general, Amos Yadlin, told the country's Channel 12 news that the Iranian drones were equipped with 20kg of explosives each.

Israel's military said sirens would sound in any threatened areas and that its defences were poised to deal with them.

Israel and neighbouring Jordan, which lies between Iraq and Israel, said they were closing their airspace on Saturday night.

Israel to close airspace

Israel's airport authority said its airspace will be closed from 12:30am Sunday (2130 GMT Saturday).

"In accordance with the guidance of the security system, starting at (12:30am) the airspace of the state of Israel will be closed to international and domestic flights," the statement said.

Israel El Al Airlines has said that it cancelled 15 flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the carrier said on Saturday as hostilities with Iran surged and Israel closed its airspace as a precaution.

Foreign destinations affected include Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Milan, Bucharest, Sofia, Athens, Dubai and Moscow, the El Al statement said.

Lebanon closes airspace

Lebanon closed its airspace and suspended air traffic late Saturday.

"Lebanese airspace has been closed to all aircraft... temporarily and as a precaution", Ali Hamie posted on X, adding that the measure would be in effect from 2200 GMT on Saturday until 0400 GMT on Sunday.

White House confirms the attack

Meanwhile, the White House has confirmed that Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel.

President Joe Biden will meet with national security officials and Cabinet members at the White House to discuss events in the Middle East, the White House said as Israel reported Iran has launched a drone attack.

British PM condemns Iran's attack

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he condemned Iran's "reckless" attack against Israel, which he said showed that it was "intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard".

"These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard," Sunak said in a statement.

"The UK will continue to stand up for Israel's security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq."

FM condemns Iran strikes

France's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne condemned Iran's drone strikes on Israel as a "new level" in the threat to security.

"France condemns with the greatest firmness the attack launched by Iran against Israel," he said on the platform X.