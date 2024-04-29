Dubai: King Khalid International Airport on Monday reported that a flynas aircraft, flight XY224 from Doha, veered off the main runway during its landing at 7:34pm on April 28.

The plane exited the runway and entered the adjacent land corridor, traversing the dirt buffer zone.

After ensuring the safety of all on board, the aircraft proceeded to its designated parking area where passengers disembarked without harm.

The airport management conducted health checks on all passengers and confirmed that there were no injuries.