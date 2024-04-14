TEHRAN: The Iranian army said on Sunday its drone and missile attack on Israel, in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran’s Damascus consulate, has “achieved all its objectives”.

“Operation Honest Promise... was completed successfully from last night to this morning and achieved all its objectives”, Mohammad Bagheri, the Iranian armed forces’ chief of staff, told state TV.

Iran has said it had attacked Israel in “self-defence” following the April 1 strike on its diplomatic mission in Damascus, which was widely blamed on Israel.

The Damascus strike levelled the five-storey consular annexe of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

Bagheri said the retaliatory attack targeted an “intelligence centre” and the air base from which Tehran says the Israeli F-35 jets took off to strike the Damascus consulate.

“Both these centres were significantly destroyed and put out of order,” he said, though Israel maintains that the attack only resulted in minor damage.

“We see this operation as complete, and this operation has ended in our opinion,” Bagheri said.

“There is no intention to continue this operation,” he said, calling on Israel to avoid taking further action against Iran which according to Bagheri would result in a “much bigger” response.

The army chief also warned the United States against aiding any Israeli action against Iran.

“We sent a message to America through the Swiss embassy that if it cooperates with Israel in their next potential actions, their bases will not be secure,” he added.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief, Hossein Salami, hailed what he called “a limited operation” that targeted Israeli “capabilities that were used to attack our embassy”.

Salami added it was “more successful than expected”.