Tehran: Iran launched attack drones and missiles against Israel in apparent retaliation for a strike in Syria that killed top Iranian military officers, marking what’s likely to prove an unprecedented attack that raises the risk of a wider regional conflict.

Israel’s armed forces announced late Saturday that Iran launched attacks from within its territory toward Israel and that Israeli forces are on high alert. With the expectation that it may take hours for the drones and missiles to arrive, Israel said it would shut down its airspace starting at half past midnight, for both domestic and international flights.

A former Israel Defence Forces spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, said: “This is day one of the new Middle East — for the first time Iran is attacking Israel directly from sovereign Iranian soil”.

He told BBC: “Israeli air defences are busy taking out these threats”.

When asked if Israel had planned for this, he said: “I think Israel is good at planning military contingencies, but they don’t always excel at the strategic part. I didn’t expect the Iranians to do this, from Iranian soil. It will drag other countries, including the US, into the conflict.” “I think there are a few plans in the drawers, looking at targets in Iran”.

He said those targets would probably be sites “concerned with arming various terror groups, such as Hezbollah, Iranian proxies in Syria, the Houthis in Yemen”.

“It depends how much damage will be done in Israel - that will be the measure of how Israel will retaliate,” he told BBC.

US President Joe Biden planned to meet with top national security advisers in the Situation Room once he returns to Washington from Rehoboth Beach. Biden was also briefed earlier on Saturday by national security aides Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer before departing Delaware.

The US confirmed that Iran had begun an airborne attack against Israel and said it was likely to unfold over “a number of hours.”

“President Biden has been clear: Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad,” White House spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defence against these threats from Iran.”

Israel is aiming to stop the missiles and drones before they land.

Over the past decade-and-a-half, Israel has upgraded its air defenses considerably, adding new systems for interceptions of ballistic missiles fired from as far away as 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles.) That range includes Yemen, Syria and Iraq, where militant groups allied with Iran are based, as well as Iran.

The assault escalates a Middle East conflict that began on October 7 when thousands of Hamas operatives broke into Israel from Gaza, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 250. A direct clash between Iran and Israel would likely draw in the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah, which like Hamas is backed by Iran, and heighten the possibility of a regional war.