Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized an Israel-linked container ship near the Strait of Hormuz between the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman on Saturday, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

IRGC special forces boarded the MSC Aries from a helicopter and directed it toward Iranian territorial waters, the Islamic Republic News Agency said, without giving a reason for the seizure.

The vessel's beneficial owner is Zodiac Maritime Ltd., part of Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. No one responded to a call to Zodiac's office in London, outside of normal business hours.

The seizure comes as Israel braces for an Iranian response to a suspected Israeli attack on Iran's embassy in Syria on April 1.

25 crew members aboard

Italian-Swiss Shipping group MSC said that there were 25 crew members on board the container ship seized.

"We regret to confirm that MSC Aries... has been boarded by Iranian authorities via helicopter as she passed the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 0243 UTC this morning," the group said in a statement. "She has 25 crew onboard, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure their wellbeing, and safe return of the vessel."