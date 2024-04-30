Dubai: The recent storms that hit the UAE have led to an outpouring of support from residents and companies seeking to help rebuild the lives of those affected.

Furnishings and services company Homes r Us has said it stands united with residents and will help affected customers restore their homes through comprehensive services.

The home furnishings brand is offering a range of services aimed at easing the burden of affected homeowners. These include free removal of damaged furniture, complimentary deep cleaning services, and an exclusive 35% discount on all Homes r Us products.

Additionally, customers can enjoy the convenience of 48-hour guaranteed delivery, 0% EMI options, and free interior design consultations.

To streamline the process for customers, all services can be easily accessed through a single point of contact: 0507863537.

With a dedicated team and a range of specialised offerings, Homes r Us has pledged to restore every corner of cherished space with care and dedication.

Homes r Us has been transforming homes since 2003 in the region. It has more than 25 stores across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.