Aeroseal

Aramco and Aeroseal plan to expand the use of Aeroseal's technology in buildings and other areas in Saudi Arabia. They will also test building ductwork and envelopes nationwide, introduce the technology in new areas like gas pipelines, and establish Aeroseal's supply chain in Saudi Arabia.

Spiritus

Aramco and Spiritus are exploring direct air capture opportunities. Spiritus' approach aims to reduce energy needs and increase carbon adsorption efficiency compared to existing methods.

Rondo

Aramco and Rondo are exploring the use of heat batteries in Aramco's global facilities to cut costs and reduce emissions. Engineering studies for the first industrial scale deployment of Rondo Heat Batteries are underway, with potential for subsequent scale up to 1GWh.