Dubai: The Dubai Aerospace Enterprise will lease four of its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft to China’s Hainan Airlines, with deliveries scheduled for Q4-2025 and early 2026.

Leasing demand for aircraft has taken off as more production disruptions leave their impact on the global aviation industry. This puts aircraft fleet owners with available aircraft or committed deliveries at an advantage.

"We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Hainan Airlines” said Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, which has a fleet of 500 aircraft, including 215 that are from Boeing.

Hainan Airlines is the fourth biggest carrier in China.

The Boeing 737-8 operate on CFM International LEAP-1B engines and comes with the promise of reduced fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the jets it replaces.