Al Ain: The final of the UAE President's Cup concluded at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, with Al Wasl triumphing over Al Nasr in a decisive 4-0 win.
On his X account, Sheikh Hamdan tweeted: "Congratulations to Al Wasl Club, its fans, players, and administrative team! Hats off to 'Al Namoos' and the first patron of Al Wasl, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We also commend Al Nasr Club for their stellar performance this season and for reaching the final of the President's Cup at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain."
The match showcased Al Wasl's dominance, starting with a penalty in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.
Fabio Lima, Al Wasl's star player, stepped up to score the first goal after Nicolás Jimenez won the penalty, setting the tone for the match.
Lima continued his stellar performance by scoring a second goal with a precise shot from inside the penalty area, extending Al Wasl's lead and showcasing his crucial role in the team's success.
Haris Seferovic added a third goal in the 63rd minute, consolidating Al Wasl's superiority in the game.
The scoring spree concluded in the 82nd minute when Ali Saleh fired a rocket shot past Al Nasr's defense, bringing the score to an emphatic 4-0.