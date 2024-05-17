Sheikh Hamdan congratulates Al Wasl Club

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Al Wasl Club, its fans, players, and administrative team.



On his X account, Sheikh Hamdan tweeted: "Congratulations to Al Wasl Club, its fans, players, and administrative team! Hats off to 'Al Namoos' and the first patron of Al Wasl, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We also commend Al Nasr Club for their stellar performance this season and for reaching the final of the President's Cup at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain."