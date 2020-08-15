Tehran: Iran on Saturday hailed a UN Security Council vote rejecting a US bid to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic republic, saying its foe has “never been so isolated”.
“In the 75 years of United Nations history, America has never been so isolated,” foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted hours after just two of the Council’s 15 members backed a US resolution to extend the embargo.
The U.N. arms embargo on Iran is due to expire under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which provided for many international sanctions against Iran being lifted in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme. Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018.
In a U.N. Security Council vote on the U.S. effort on Friday, Russia and China voted against, while 11 members abstained, including France, Germany and Britain. The United States and the Dominican Republic were the only votes in favour.