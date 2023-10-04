Dubai: In a case of so-called ‘honour killing’, a young Jordanian woman was shot dead by her brother in the southern city of Kerak on Monday for becoming pregnant out of wedlock, official sources said.
The 22-year-old man surrendered himself and the gun to police shortly after he shot his 29-year-old sister 13 times, confessing to murdering his sister to ‘cleanse the family’s honour’. The Criminal Court on Tuesday charged the suspect with premeditated murder.
“Almost a month before the murder, the victim was spotted on cameras throwing a bag containing a seven-month-old baby in a garbage disposal in downtown Kerak”, a judicial source said. Later, she was kept at a government facility by the administrative governor to protect her from any possible danger or retaliation from her family.
A DNA test was conducted later on both the victim and the dead baby. It was confirmed that she was the biological mother.
On the day of the murder, the suspect visited the administrative governor seeking te release of his sister and “signed a guarantee that he would not harm her".
However, once they entered the family home he shot his sister. He told investigators that he borrowed the gun from a friend a week before the murder. The victim’s family were at home in another room when the tragedy happened.
The suspect has been detained at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days, pending further investigation and trial.