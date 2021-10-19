Dubai: At least four Iraqis were killed and five others injured following violent armed clashes between two tribes over a football match, local media reported.
According to police sources, a heated dispute erupted at first between Al Shadoud and Al Zabid tribes while playing football in Nasiriyah city.
The dispute developed into an armed clash involving hundreds of militants, and four people were shot dead.
Soon after receiving a report about the incident, police forces rushed to the scene to restore security and stop the fighting after mediation efforts failed to end the conflict.
A video of the violent clashes has gone viral on social media in Iraq, in which non-stop shooting is heard in the background.