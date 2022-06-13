Dubai: Egypt’s Luxor International Airport has received the first flight from Qatar International Airport, after a hiatus of more than nine years, local media reported.
Three flights per week are scheduled to be operated from Qatar to Luxor. The plane was received with a water salute in accordance to international traditions with the public relations team organising a row of roses and selected gifts that were distributed to the passengers on arrival to the airport.
Egypt withdrew its ambassador from Qatar in 2014, before deciding to completely sever diplomatic relations in mid-2017. However, it appointed an ambassador to Qatar in June 2021 for the first time since 2014.
Relations between Egypt and Qatar became tense after the overthrow of the late President Mohammed Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013. Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain in cutting ties with Qatar on June 5, 2017.
Qatar has been mending its relations with the countries since they all signed the AlUla agreement on January 5, 2021.
The foreign ministers of Qatar and Egypt recently exchanged official visits to Cairo and Doha, and the Emir of Qatar.