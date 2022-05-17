1 of 20
A commuter waits to cross amid a heavy sandstorm in Kuwait City.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 20
Cars drive amid a heavy sandstorm in Kuwait City.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 20
A street with traffic is pictured during a sandstorm in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 20
The Kingdom Centre skyscraper in the centre of Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh during a heavy dust storm.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 20
Cars drive on a main highway during a dust storm in the Bahraini capital Manama.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 20
Cars drive on a highway in the Seef district during a dust storm in Bahrain's capital Manama.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 20
A city street is pictured during a sandstorm in Manama, Bahrain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 20
A man walks along a pedestrian bridge along the Euphrates river in the city of Nasiriyah in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar amidst a heavy dust storm.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 20
A man walks through a sand storm in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 20
Another sandstorm that descended on Iraq sent at least 2,000 people to hospital with breathing problems and led to the closure of airports, schools and public offices across the country.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 20
People cross a bridge during a sandstorm in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: Reuters
13 of 20
A fisherman paddles his boat during a sandstorm in Iraq's southern city of Basra.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 20
Cars drive through a sand storm in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: AP
15 of 20
A view of the Tigris river bank in Iraq's capital Baghdad amidst a heavy dust storm.
Image Credit: AFP
16 of 20
People pose for photos along the waterfront in Qatar's capital Doha during a heavy dust storm.
Image Credit: AFP
17 of 20
Qatar's Museum of Islamic Art and the dhow harbour in the capital Doha obscured by haze during a heavy dust storm.
Image Credit: AFP
18 of 20
A view of the haze obscuring the skyline of Qatar's capital Doha during a heavy dust storm.
Image Credit: AFP
19 of 20
A sandstorm engulfs buildings in the north of Iran's capital Tehran.
Image Credit: AFP
20 of 20
A sandstorm engulfs a mosque in Iran's capital Tehran.
Image Credit: AFP