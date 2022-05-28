1 of 10
Star Wars fans attend the first day of the Star Wars Live Celebration, at the Anaheim Convention Center, in Anaheim, California, May 26, 2022. - Many of the fans are cosplay enthusiasts attending the event in costume of their favorite character. The event runs through May 29. (
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Women take selfies with their phones at sunset on the outskirts of Harare, Tuesday, May, 24, 2022. Zimbabwe joins the rest of Africa in commemorating Africa Day, the commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Clouds drift over horse paddocks in Wehrheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
People gather at Robb Elementary School, the scene of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., May 25, 2022
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Spanish divers try to cut an illegal drift net off a 12-metre-long humpback whale, who got entangled in it near Cala Millor beach in the Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain May 20, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
An aerial photograph shows French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walking on a slackline in the bay of Le Mont Saint-Michel, north-western France, during his world record distance attempt, on May 24, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Bedouin shepherds whose animals were banned from entering the Najaf governorate due to the spread of the Crimean-Congo hemorragic fever, walk alongside their grazing flock in the al-Henniyah area outside of Najaf, on May 23, 2022, during a sandstorm sweeping the country.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
Farmers cool themselves under a tubewell on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Amritsar on May 22, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Aerial view of the statue of Christ the Protector in Encantado, state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on May 20, 2022. - The new 143-foot statue is larger than Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro and the third largest in the world. It will open to visitors in 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Guests wearing baroque style costumes walk in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles Palace as part of the sixth edition's of the Fetes Galantes fancy dress evening which theme is the Royal Wedding of Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI, in Versailles on May 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP