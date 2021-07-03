Dubai: An Egyptian man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 15-year-old daughter to please his second wife in Qena, a city in Upper Egypt, local media reported.
The man has reportedly killed his daughter by beating her with a plank of wood with nails as she frequently quarrelled with her stepmother.
Investigations revealed that the father killed the girl with the help of his second wife, who cleaned up the bloody crime scene, and buried her body in an undisclosed location. Later, the man's second wife filed a complaint with the police that the girl was missing.
However, the police suspected her account and thoroughly interrogated her when confessed to the crime. Investigations revealed that the accused decided to get rid of his daughter because of her constant fights with her stepmother. The teen also used to plead with her father to divorce his second wife.
The duo have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.