Dubai: Egypt woke up yesterday (Friday) to another shocking crime after a mother of four strangled three of her children to death, local media reported.
The fourth child is said to have fled his home after seeing his mother killing his brothers aged 5, 3, and 2.
According to local Egyptian media, the woman is mentally ill, which is believed to be the reason of her crime.
After committing her crime, the woman sat beside their bodies saying “I did not mean to kill you”. However, the fourth child fled after seeing his mother strangling his brothers to death.
Police investigations indicated the victims were living with their mother after her divorce from her husband, who was traveling to Cairo at the time of the accident to accompany his father on a medical trip.
The accused was detained and was ordered to be checked by a medical team to assess her mental abilities.
This is the latest in a surge of domestic crimes across Egypt.