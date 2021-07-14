Cairo: A young Egyptian was arrested after he had fatally stabbed his friend during a fight over a dose of drugs, local media reported.
A quarrel had erupted between the two men during a drug-smoking binge in an apartment in the upmarket quarter of Dokki in Cairo, the media quoted police as saying.
With tempers frayed, one man stabbed the other with a kitchen knife. The suspect was later arrested and remanded pending questioning.
In recent months, Egypt has intensified its anti-drug efforts.
In May, the parliament approved a bill terminating the services of state employees who test positive for drug-taking.
The bill, which President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi signed into a law last month, will go into effect six months after its publication in Egypt’s Official Gazette.