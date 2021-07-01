Cairo: An Egyptian man experienced the shock of a lifetime after anonymous people spread fake news that he was dead, a local newspaper reported.
Jamal Al Khuli, an electrician, said people had been trying to contact him after his premature death was announced on loudspeakers of mosques in his village in the northern governorate of Gharbia.
“Several relatives also came to my house to offer condolences and participate in my funeral although I’m still alive,” he told online newspaper Al Youm Al Saba.
He added that he opened the door when the mourners arrived. “On seeing me, their reactions ranged between extreme crying or hysterical laughter.”
Al Khuli said he had lodged a police complaint against the unknown people behind the prank. “Surveillance cameras are being examined to identify the wrongdoers,” he added.
There is no comment yet from local authorities.
“I am not involved in enmity against anyone that could justify sending my death note to three mosques to announce it,” he said. “ I won’t give up my right to get those pranksters punished.”
Death and funeral arrangements are traditionally announced via mosque loudspeakers in the Egyptian countryside where social ties and community spirit are strong.