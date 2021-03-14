Dubai: An Egyptian driver has been arrested after being found guilty of raping his three children, local media reported.
Once the shocking incident was reported by the National Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Public Prosecution launched an immediate investigation and arrested the father.
The victims, a six-year-old girl, eight-year-old boy and five-year-old boy, said their father assaulted them sexually.
Upon being interrogated, the father admitted to committing the heinous crime, after being stripped of all the feelings of paternity.
Official statistics from Egypt’s Interior Ministry’s revealed that over 20,000 rapes take place every year in the country, although activists claim the real number is 10 times higher.
According to a 2013 United Nations study, “virtually all Egyptian women have been victims of sexual harassment,” with a whopping 99.3 per cent of the women polled having been sexually harassed.