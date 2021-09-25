Dubai: An Egyptian couple was sentenced to death by hanging, after they were found guilty of pre-meditated murder of their six-year-old child in Egypt, local media reported.
The 26-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife Samar killed their daughter and tried to blame victim's grandparent for the murder following a dispute between them.
Investigations showed that the girl’s father killed her after disagreements with his own dad. He decided to get rid of her and put the blame on his father.
The killer, Yousuf, lured his six-year-old daughter to an abandoned house and then strangled her with a shawl until she died. His wife, Samar, was charged with participating in the heinous crime by agreeing with her husband to commit it. The mother was the one who came up with the idea to ‘get rid’ of their daughter, media reported.