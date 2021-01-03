Dubai: Three members of the same family - a 33-year-old daughter, 64-year-old father and 90-year-old grandmother - died just hours apart from each other last Friday in El Nakhas village, near Al Sharqia Governorate, Egypt, local media reported.
The daughter, Rabab Sabri, was said to have died of natural causes as she was suffering from chronic diseases and while her father Sabri was offering funeral prayers over her body, he fell unconscious. Once being examined by a doctor, he was found to be dead of a heart attack, which was triggered by his sadness over the death of his daughter.
Sabri’s mother-in-law was deeply saddened by the death of her granddaughter and daughter’s husband, something which she could not bear causing her to die out of her sorrow.
Although there were some rumours that the trio died after being infected with COVID-19, relatives of the deceased confirmed that the death of the three was of natural causes.
According to one of the family’s relatives, Rabab was a suffering from diabetes and on Friday’s morning, she lapsed into a diabetic coma and her mother tried to seek help from any doctor, but most of them refused to attend fearing that she might be infected with COVID-19.