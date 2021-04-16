Dubai: Three people have been killed after a five-story residential building collapsed in Mit Ghamr city in the Dakahlia Governorate in Egypt, local media reported.
The Security Director of Dakahlia, Raafat Abdel-Baath, said that the security services rushed to the scene and managed to recover three bodies from under the rubble and evacuated them to a hospital.
Investigations into the cause of the collapse are underway.
The incident comes less than a month after 10-story building collapsed in Cairo killing at least 25 people and injuring 75 others.
Train derailed
Also yesterday, a total of 15 passengers were injured after a train derailed in the country’s Sharqiya Governorate, Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced. No deaths have been confirmed.
The ministry added that the injured have been transferred to Minya Al Qamh Hospital, and their injuries vary between bruises and abrasions.
Immediately following the accident, technicians, security officials, and 23 ambulances, 15 from Sharqiya, and eight from Qalyubia, were dispatched to the scene.