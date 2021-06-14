Dubai: An Egyptian student was killed when a wooden plank fell on her while she was walking on the pavement along with her friends, local media reported.
The 17-year-old student, Dalia Khaled Al Khawaja, happened to be walking next to a building under construction along with her friends.
A video of the tragedy has gone viral on social media showing the victim walking side by side with her friends when all of a sudden they noticed a wooden plank falling on them.
They all tried to avoid it, but the victim failed to escape the plank, which fell on her head, killed her instantly.
The building contractor was arrested in connection with the incident.