Dubai: A prostitution ring has been broken in Egypt after being found guilty of turning a school into a brothel and holding sex parties in the evening after students go home, local media reported.
The Egyptian Public Prosecution revealed that the ring comprised of seven members including the school’s 58-year-old security guard identified as Hamdi .H, a 29-year-old cleaner, identified as Amira. B, a 35-year-old factory female employee, identified as Amal. H, as well as another 51-year-old female employee, 46-year-old driver, 55-year-old male employee and Head of Nursing at a governmental mental health hospital.
The Public Prosecution’s investigations concluded that the culprits were holding sex parties inside classes by inviting to school prostitutes and those looking for sex services in exchange for money. The suspects were caught red-handed while holding a party in the first floor of the school.
The investigations also revealed that the school security guard was part of the ring and once being confronted with charges, he admitted to facilitating the work of the ring and was arrested accordingly pending further investigation.
The case came to light when the school principal reported the incident to the police after he saw the guard along with two men and two women inside the school and learnt that he is taking advantage of the school amenities to facilitate the practice of prostitution.
Upon raiding the school, security authorities found one of the suspects red-handed inside a class although the guard already claimed that the men and women came to school in order to visit relatives.
All the suspects have been arrested and referred to public prosecution pending trial.