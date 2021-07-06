Dubai: Egyptian security forces have launched a manhunt to arrest a man who reportedly lured more than 20 women to his residence, had sex with them and filmed the indecent incidents to blackmail them, local media reported.
The suspect is said to have created fake social media accounts and shared some clips without showing the women’s faces to force them to pay him.
Police investigations revealed more than 20 women had fallen prey to the man’s desires and that a large number of women voluntarily had sexual relations with him.
Investigations also revealed the accused used to film his victims while in bed and hide their faces during sexual acts. When they refused to give him money, the culprit would shares some videos on social media to put pressure on them.