Cairo: 162 women have secured seats in Egypt’s new legislature, the highest in the country’s parliamentary history, according to figures released Saturday.
They include 148 women who have won in the legislative elections held in two stages late last year. President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi last week appointed at the assembly 28 other members including 14 women. They include ex-information minister Duria Sharaf Eddin, who is a famed TV anchorwoman.
There were 89 female lawmakers in the previous legislature, officially named the House of Representatives.
The new 596-strong legislature will convene its first meeting on Tuesday when its members will take the constitutional oath for a five-year term. A new chief and two deputies will also be elected at the maiden meeting.
Oldest member
MP Farida Al Choubachy, a well-known journalist and political writer, will head the procedural session in her capacity as the oldest member.
Al Choubachy, 83, expressed happiness for being the first woman to head the procedural session in Egypt’s parliamentary life. “I am very happy for crowning my political life with this assignment,” she told Al Watan newspaper.
In recent years, Egypt has boosted women’s empowerment. The current government comprises eight female ministers.