Dubai: A 10-year-old girl with disabilities was killed by her uncle, 39, and his wife, 27, as a "sacrifice to the jinn" in Sohag, Egypt, local media reported.
A security source revealed said Sohag police received a report from a mother of a mentally and physically handicapped child who suffers from brain atrophy.
The mother left the house to run errands, and returned to discover her child was missing.
Security services found the girl in a “bad situation in a room at her uncle’s house.”
The girl’s body was buried in sand. She was fully clothed and had been strangled with a scarf, which was found wrapped around her neck.
The suspects were arrested, and confessed to committing the crime.
They decided to kill the girl after a charlatan told them it would help them find a treasure by offering the girl to the jinn but before they could begin their ritual, the uncle strangled the girl out of fear of the police.
This is not the first time such a crime is reported in Egypt. Earlier this week, a four-year-old girl was reportedly sacrificed by her tuk-tuk driver uncle, who believed doing this would enable him to find a hidden treasure.