Dubai: A young Egyptian on Sunday died after drowning in the Marioutiya water canal in the Badrashin area, west of Cairo.
Karim Sabry, 34, tried to bypass the canal as he was chased by security personnel after escaping from a drug rehabilitation clinic, only one day after his admission, local media said.
The victim, a brother of Egyptian singer Ramy Sabry, was forcibly taken by his father to the rehabilitation centre for drug addiction treatment.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was a heroin addict, and his father placed him in rehab for treatment against his will.
The victim escaped by jumping off the sanatorium’s wall and tried to bypass the canal, but he drowned despite attempts by some residents to rescue him.
Security services of the Giza Security Directorate received a report about the incident and a team of police officers was sent to the scene. Maritime search and rescue forces were able to retrieve the victim’s body.
A report was issued and referred to the Public Prosecution Office, which ordered the burial of the body following a forensic examination.
However, the investigation continues.