Cairo: Dozens of potential contenders for Egypt’s upcoming legislative elections have been excluded after they tested positive for drug taking, according to local media.
The first of the two-phase polls is due to begin on October 24-25 in 14 of Egypt’s 27 provinces.
Seventeen hopefuls, including three women, have been medically disqualified in the Nile Delta of Dakahlia after they tested positive in the drug test, private newspaper Al Masri Al Youm reported.
Six others in Sharqia, another Delta province, and three in Qaliubia, showed similar results, according to private newspaper Al Watan that has put the total number of disqualified hopefuls for the same reason at 30. There has been no official confirmation of the figure.
Potential candidates, who tested positive for drug use, have the right to contest the result and apply for a second and final test.
“If the same positive result is shown again, a report will be sent to the head of the committee receiving candidacy applications to finally exclude them from the candidacy lists,” Dr Safa Al Ashqar, a medical official, said.
It is not clear if legal action will be taken against those disqualified from standing for the legislature for drug use.
The second phase of the elections of the House of Deputies or the lower house of the Egyptian parliament will be conducted in the 13 other provinces on November 7-8 with the run-off vote slated for December 7-8.
The polls will be held amid strict precautions against the new coronavirus, including the mandatory wearing of face masks.