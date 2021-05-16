Cairo: An Egyptian father, objecting to his daughter’s planned marriage, killed her and her uncle before shooting himself, local media reported.
The man stormed his ex-wife’s house in a village in the city of Qaliubia, north of Cairo, where he went on a shooting spree, killing his 18-year-old daughter and her maternal uncle.
Four others including his ex-wife and their son were also injured. The shooter was later found dead outside his house in a suspected suicide case.
Police investigations revealed that the shooter divorced his wife due to repeated disputes more than a year ago.
Drug addict
After divorce, the woman took care of her children with support from her brothers. The survivors of the shooting attack said that the man was a drug addict and that he rejected a proposal made by a young man to marry his daughter.
The murder was the latest in a series of recent family crimes reported in Egypt.
Earlier this month, an Egyptian man had killed his wife and six children before he attempted to take his own life.
The seven bodies, including eight-month twins, were found inside the family’s house in a village in the southern governorate of Fayyum. He cited his heavy debts as a reason for the killings.