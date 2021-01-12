Cairo: Eleven Egyptian doctors died from COVID-19 Monday, the country's highest such fatalities in a single day, a member of the Egyptian medical association has said.
The latest deaths have raised to 319 the total fatalities among Egypt’s medical professionals from the highly contagious ailment, Dr Karim Mesbah added, according to Al Watan newspaper.
The association has confirmed the latest deaths and paid tributes to them.
Egyptians have repeatedly praised anti-coronavirus made by the medical workers, dubbing them the “white army” due to their white coats.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country of over 100 million people, has seen a steady increase in daily infection rates in recent weeks.
Health authorities so far has confirmed a tally of 150,753 virus cases and 8,249 related fatalities.
The spike has prompted Egyptian authorities to toughen measures against the virus spread.
They include levying an on-the-spot fine of 50 Egyptian pounds (Dh11.7) on every person failing to wear the protective face mask on means of transport, government agencies offering public services, banks and malls.
Last month, Egypt received the first batch of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm against COVID-19 from the UAE. Priority in taking the jabs will be given to certain categories, mainly medical teams.