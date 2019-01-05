“Due to a government decision to increase taxes, inflation is now at an all-time high of 8 per cent, where in the past, it stood at 3 per cent on average,” says Jad Chaaban, Associate Professor of Economics at the American University of Beirut (AUB). “The government said that this increase was to fund wage increase in the public sector. It ended up as political spending and election-related favouritism, however. Speaking to Gulf News, he said: “Purchasing power dropped, inflation rose, and no new jobs were created.”