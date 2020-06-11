Dubai: Egypt has decided to resume domestic tourism and charter flights to Matrouh, Red Sea and South Sinai, the provinces with the least COVID-19 infections.
The move was announced after a meeting of the supreme committee for the management of the novel coronavirus crisis on Thursday.
It was headed by Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, through video conferencing and reviewed efforts to counter the strain, situation of infections and recoveries, as various ministries plans to gradually re-open according to developments in the health situation across the country.
Starting Sunday, Egypt will reduce curfew hours nationwide to start at 8pm and end at 4am instead of 5am, said State Minister of Media and Information Osama Heikal.
Egypt has so far reported 38,284 coronavirus infections, 1,342 deaths due to the novel virus and 10,289 recoveries.
“Domestic tourism and flights to coastal cities will be back starting July 1, Heikal said, while public parks and beaches will continue to be closed across the country until June 30,” he said.
Egypt has set a plan to restore all activities across the country gradually, the state minister said.
Egypt is also considering reopening worship places in the governorates impacted least by coronavirus, starting July 1, he added.
Malls and shops nationwide will be allowed to open daily until 6pm instead of 5pm.