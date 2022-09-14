BEIRUT: Forty years after Christian militiamen massacred Palestinian refugees and Lebanese nationals in the country’s Sabra and Shatila refugee camps, the horrors of the tragedy remain seared into survivors’ memories.

Najib Al Khatib, whose father and 10 other family members were killed in the massacre, still remembers the stench of corpses.

It “lingered for more than five or six months. A horrible smell,” the 52-year-old Lebanese survivor said.

“They would spray chemicals every day, but the smell stayed,” he told AFP from the Sabra camp for Palestinian refugees, where he lives with his family.

From September 16 to 18, 1982, Christian militiamen allied with Israel massacred between 800 and 2,000 Palestinians in the Sabra and Shatila camps on Beirut’s outskirts. They also murdered at least 100 Lebanese and some Syrians.

Israeli troops, who had invaded in June that year as Lebanon’s civil war raged, sealed off the camp while the militiamen went on their killing spree, targeting unarmed civilians.

Camp residents have been readying to mark the massacre’s 40th anniversary on Friday.

“Until today, the smell is still in our heads - the smell of the dead,” Khatib said.

Fadia Al Khatib, 47, a Lebanese national and survivor of the Lebanese Civil War's Sabra massacre who lost 11 of her family members in the incident, walks with her eight-year-old daughter along a street that was laden with corpses 40 years earlier at the Sabra camp for Palestinian refugees in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut on September 6, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

‘Horses and corpses’

Khatib walked down an alleyway in the impoverished Sabra camp where he witnessed the atrocities four decades earlier.

“This is my grandmother’s house. During the massacre, it was full” of dead bodies, he recalled. “They were piled up here. Horses and corpses, all on top of each other.”

“This area was full of people they killed,” he said.

One of Khatib’s most harrowing memories was finding his father’s body at the door of his house.

“He was shot in his legs,” he said. “They had hit him in the head with a hatchet.”

Despite global outcry, no one has ever been arrested or put on trial for the massacre.

It came just days after the assassination of Lebanese president-elect Bashir Gemayel - seen as a hero by many Lebanese Christians but hated by many in Lebanon for his cooperation with Israel.

In Israel, an inquiry found a number of officials, including then defence minister Ariel Sharon, were indirectly responsible.

It laid blame on Elie Hobeika, intelligence chief of the Lebanese Forces - a right-wing Christian militia - for the killings.

The LF, then allied to Israel, has maintained silence, never responding to the accusations.

A group of survivors tried to launch a lawsuit in Belgium against Sharon, but the court threw out the case in September 2003.

This picture taken on September 9, 2022 shows a view of buildings in the Shatila camp for Palestinian refugees in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut. Image Credit: AFP

‘Unimaginable’

Umm Abbas, a Lebanese resident of Sabra who witnessed the massacre, recalled the “unimaginable scenes” that have gone unpunished.

Sitting in an alley, Umm Abbas recalled bulldozers scooping up dead bodies and dumping them on top of each other.

“They put them all in a deep hole, I saw them,” she said.

Survivors mark the massacre every year, some visiting the graveyard in Sabra where many of the victims were buried.

A simple stone memorial pays tribute to the “martyrs” of the massacre.

Palestinian Amer Okkar prayed at the site, where the makeshift graves still bear no tombstones.

“We found everyone slaughtered on the ground, in all the alleyways and along this street,” the 59-year-old former militant remembered.