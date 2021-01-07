Cairo: Israel has mounted an air bombing against military sites of Iran-allied and Lebanese Hezbollah in south Syria, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others, a monitoring group reported Thursday.
Explosions were heard in a radar battalion housing Iranian and Hezbollah militias in Sweida in south Syria as a result of the Israeli strikes late Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added.
The Israeli strikes also targeted military concentrations south of the capital Damascus, the UK-based monitor said.
The bombardment also destroyed a radar system and weaponry warehouses, according to the observatory.
The attack was mounted two days after commanders from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard visited the area, it noted
Targets destroyed
Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defence systems Wednesday night repelled Israeli rockets fired at “some targets” and destroyed most of them in the south of the country.
The agency did not specify those targets or give casualty figures.
Iran and Hezbollah are a major ally of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.
In recent years, Israel has unleashed a string of airstrikes in Syria mainly targeting Iranian military facilities and militias there. Last week, the Israeli army said it had hit about 50 targets inside Syria.