Israel has initiated "precise" military strikes on Iran following a series of escalating hostilities between the two nations.

The Israeli response comes after Iran reportedly launched a significant missile attack on Israel earlier this month.

The explosions, confirmed by Israel's military as "precise strikes on military targets," signal escalating hostilities between the two nations.

Shortly after multiple blasts were reported in Tehran, Israel's military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari released a video statement, declaring: "In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces (Israeli military) is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran."

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil," he said.

Iranian state-run Press TV attributed the sounds to air defense activity, with state news agency IRNA confirming that operations at Tehran’s main airports remained unaffected.

A Tehran resident, speaking anonymously to CNN, reported waking early Saturday to the “distant sound of blasts” and noted a strong Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) presence in the city on Friday.

Iranian officials had previously warned Israel that any attack on their territory would trigger a powerful counter-response.

US: Israel strikes on Iran 'exercise of self-defense'

In Washington, Israeli strikes on military targets in Iran are "an exercise of self-defense" following Tehran's ballistic missile attack earlier this month, the United States said late Friday, adding it was informed ahead of the strikes.

White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said the "targeted strikes on military targets" are "an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1."

The United States was "informed beforehand and there is no US involvement," a US defense official told AFP, under the condition of anonymity.