The Philippine Information Agency showed a hospital ward with dengue patients, mostly children, inside a government-run hospital in Sorsogon province where more than 1,600 suspected dengue cases had been recorded by local health authorities. Image Credit: Facebook

Paranoia has grippped Filipino parents as the dreaded dengue fever has seen mosquito repellent lotions or patches fly off shelves and the dengue death toll spikes.

Medical professionals, meanwhile, argue over the wisdom of lifting the government ban on the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine.

On Friday, health officials in the Philippines’ Bicol region urged government units to pass ordinances to realign part of the local budget to fight the mosquito-borne disease as a severe dengue outbreak hit the archipelago.

The first line of defence: a nationwide clean-up drive, by overturning or covering containers with stagnant water.

Dengue has claimed the lives of 622 Filipinos, with nearly 150,000 dengue infections reported until July 26, 2019. Up to 5,000 new dengue cases are reported each week and children are the hardest hit.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference: "This (number) is high." He declared a nationwide dengue "epidemic" as cases ballooned 98 percent in the first seven months of 2019, compared to the same period last year.

Inside a government hospital in Sorsogon, where medical staff and relatives attend to patients in a dengue ward. Patients rest on folding beds due to the overflow of new arrivals. Image Credit: Facebook

Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference: "This (number) is high." He declared a nationwide dengue "epidemic" as cases ballooned 98 percent in the first seven months of 2019, compared to the same period last year.

622 number of confirmed dengue deaths in the Philippines as of August 6, 2019

Mosquito repellent patches

As people stock up on mosquito repellents, even the big pharmacies in Sorsogon City are reportedly rationing or had altogether ran out of a popular sticker-based mosquito repellent patch, according to parents.

One parent said a pharmacy with remaining stocks no longer sells the repellent pouches in boxes (at 165 pesos or $3.23 per box, which contains four pouches). Instead, the outlet retails (locally known as “tingi”) each patch for Php58 ($1.13) — and only for limited individual orders.

5,000 number of new dengue cases reported in the Philippines per week

Many Filipino parents are fearful for their children.

“Dengue is deadly,” said a mother of three in Sorsogon. “We can’t take a chance with our children."

The government has launched a daily clean-up drive — called the "4pm habit" — to “search and destroy” stagnant water where mosquitoes may be breeding. But with the onset of the rainy season, the tropical disease may not just go away.

Experts say the dengue threat remains the whole year round in tropical countries like the Philippines.

Vaccine controversy

Worse, Filipino parents had developed an aversion for all sorts of immunisation for their children. This followed the Dengvaxia scare hyped up on social media.

In 2017, Erwin Erfe, a medico-legal working for the Public Attorney's Office (PAO), had conclusively linked Dengvaxia to the death of more than 130 children. The children were among the 830,000 who received Dengvaxia shots.

Drugmaker Sanofi insisted their shot works on those who are already infected by dengue, boosting their immunity, though the company warned the vaccine did not work on those who have not yet contracted the virus.

Both the Department of Health and the Department of Justice later dismissed Dr Erfe's report as not having the weight of an "expert opinion."

Dengue facts There's currently no vaccine to prevent human infection by the dengue virus.



Personal protection and the environmental management of mosquitoes are key to prevent illness.



This includes preventing access of mosquitoes to an infected person with a fever.



In dengue areas, people are advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites at all times.

Dr. Erfe's conclusions were also questioned by a team led by forensic pathologists from the UP-Philippine General Hospital, the country's premier health sciences institution. In their post-mortem report, the UP-PGH team found no "causal association" between Dengvaxia and the 14 children who died, and whose cadavers they had exhumed.

The team also recommended further studies by pathologists, especially of tissue samples from the children.

PAO chief Persida Rueda-Acosta, however, fired back. She suggested those who rejected Dr Erfe's report, whose details were not made public, were on the take from Sanofi, further triggering a social media circus.

With dengue deaths mounting, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the government was "open" to the lifting the Dengvaxia ban upon the advice of Filipino experts.

Filipinos on social media are on fire over Dengvaxia.

Many argue that lifting the Dengvaxia ban would in effect absolve former president Benigno Aquino and his health secretary, now-Congresswoman Dr. Janette Garin, of wrongdoing.

The two, who are among the respondents in a case file by PAO based on Erfe's findings, are facing prosecution for their role in the nationwide innoculation involving Dengvaxia.

In contrast, neighbouring Singapore and 19 other countries allow the use of Dengvaxia, following a blood screening proving the recipient had been previously dengue-infected.

Dr. Duque, Duterte's health secretary, vigorously argues that Dengvaxia does not squarely address the most vulnerable group: children ages 5 to 9.

His objection, however, implies an admission that it does work on those who had been previously infected who may not necessarily belong to the 5-9 age group.

Dengvaxia shots given to 830,000 Filipinos in 2016 In 2016, the DOH launched its anti-dengue inoculation programme and gave Dengvaxia shots to over 830,000 adults and children in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Manila and Cebu.



Around a year later, French manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur issued a statement saying Dengvaxia vaccine may increase the risk of severe dengue in patients who received it without previous exposure to the mosquito-borne disease.



The vaccine is now listed in 20 countries, and is approved for use of those aged 9 or older, according to the WHO. Singapore, among other countries, uses Dengvaxia following blood tests on those who had previously been infected by the disease to boost their immunity.

No Dengvaxia vaccine was administered on children in Bicol, the Inquirer reported in 2017. Massive fumigation campaigns are also being carried out by authorities, alongisde a village-level information drive.

The death toll had gone up to 40 on Thursday, according to local media reports.

5,000 average number of dengue cases reported in the Philippines per week, according to Dr. Francisco Duque III, Philippine health minister

On Thursday, a mother in Sorsogon (southern-most province of Bicol) rushed one of her three children to a private hospital following a bout of fever, as the dengue ward at main government hospital is already full.

The child was confined in an isolation room, but blood test results on Friday showed the child was negative for dengue.

An adult patient infected with dengue gets an IV drip at a hospital in Sorsogon, Phiilippines, Dengue has reportedly claimed at least 622 Filipino lives, mostly children, with more than 115,000 infections reported until July 26, 2019. Image Credit: Facebook

Meanwhile, the hallway of the private hospital itself was filling with "probable" dengue patients, the mother said.

The scene at a nearby government-run provincial hospital is no better. The medical staff and relatives attend to the dengue ward, where spill-over patients are confined to folding beds as all regular hospital beds had been taken.

Most dengue patients recover if the infection is detected and treated early.

In Sorsogon alone, provincial health authorities recorded 1,601 "probable" dengue cases, with 12 confirmed dengue-related fatalities as of August 9, Friday.