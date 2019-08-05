Experts have urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they show any symptoms

Aan Aedes aegypti mosquito Image Credit: AP

Colombo: Forty-seven people died and over 200,000 were infected by the dengue virus across Sri Lanka in the first seven months this year, government figures revealed on Monday.

Until the end of July, a total of 234,078 dengue cases were reported, with the highest number of cases reported from the Colombo district followed by Gampaha and Kalutara, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government's Epidemiology Unit said it had identified five high-risk districts: Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Kalutara and Ratnapura.

Medical experts have urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain and dizziness.

"All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school," said epidemiologists. "Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal."

Medical experts have further urged pregnant women to seek hospital admission immediately on the first day of fever.